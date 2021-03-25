TarHeelIllustrated - Intro: Baltimore DE Brandon Thomas

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – THI was recently at the Virginia Beach Sports Complex and talked with some up-and-coming talent from the Tidewater region, including 2025 strongside defensive end Brandon Thomas.

A 6-foot-3, 225-pounder, Thomas is set to enter his freshman year of high school but already has offers from six programs including Maryland, Mississippi, Mississippi State, NC State, Tennessee and Virginia Tech. North Carolina is a school that is expected to get more involved with Thomas.

A Baltimore, MD, native, Brown is set to attend St. Frances Academy.

Above is the full video of our interview with Thomas and below is the complete transcript of what he had to say:





THI: You’ve already got six offers, walk us through those schools and some others schools that are currently showing you some interest as well.

THOMAS: “I got Tennessee, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, NC State and Maryland so far. Schools that are interested, I’ve got LSU looking at me, Notre Dame and Michigan. That's the only schools that are looking at me right now.”





THI: How old were you when you got your first offer?

THOMAS: “I was 14, so 2019.”





THI: How has your recruitment process been so far?

THOMAS: “I’ve been very grateful. It’s something I’ve been praying on and I've been working hard for and it just came to light. It puts a smile on my face.”





THI: Who’s your favorite player and is there anyone you kind of model your game after?

THOMAS: “TJ Watt. He's physical, he’s fast. He's just an all-around player. A great guy. I look up to him a lot.”





THI: What are you working on the most right now with your game?

THOMAS: “Speed. I’m not slow, but I want to get faster.”





THI: Is there any school that’s showing you the most love right now?

THOMAS: “It’s pretty wide open.”





THI: Have you gotten a cache to visit any schools yet? THOMAS: “The only school I’ve visited is Tennessee. It was fun for my first offer. I enjoyed it a lot.”





THI: I’m sure the offers will keep pouring in over these next few years, but if we were to talk again a year from now, what steps are you looking to take in developing your game between now and then?

THOMAS: “Strength, mobility. I want to get more flexible, get my hips moving better.”



