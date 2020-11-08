TarHeelIllustrated - Introducing Caleb Foster

College basketball fans are always looking for the next great one. That ante can be upped tenfold in a hoops crazy state like North Carolina. The Tar Heels have two commitments from from in-state prospects in the 2021 class. Dontrez Styles and D'Marco Dunn are both in the top 100 nationally. North Carolina also boasts of Jaden Bradley who is the sixth ranked player in 2022 although he now attends IMG Academy in Florida. The 2023 group also could contain several 5-stars who could make this the deepest group of elites in years. Mikey Williams and Robert Dillingham both have excellent shots at being top ten type players. Another premier name to keep in mind is Caleb Foster. The 6-foot-4 point guard is already considered to be one of the elite recruits in the 2023 class. He hails from Harrisburg just outside of the I-485 loop in Charlotte. Foster starred as a sophomore last season at Hickory Ridge where he averaged 16.6 points 6.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists.

Caleb Foster (https://independenttribune.com)

Since then, he solidified his high tier basketball status by following in the steps of Jerry Stackhouse and Jeff McInnis as s standout from North Carolina who decided to transfer to Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson,VA. That move will put Foster on the national stage, but Rivals has already seen him enough in the past few months to explain why he already has offers from Clemson, Texas A&M, and Virginia Tech. Jamie Shaw of Palmetto Hoops and NCPreps has been courtside on several occasions this fall to check out Foster. The most recent was the 9 Dime Fall League last Saturday. Foster had 19 points on 7 of 11 shooting which included 3-for-4 from deep. He also stuffed the stat sheet with 12 rebounds, 5 assists, and 5 steals. Obviously, Foster impacted the game In a multitude of ways which was what impressed the scout more than anything else.