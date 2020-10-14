The state of North Carolina has been a revolving door for high school basketball talent coming and going. Top talents like Caleb Foster and Jaden Bradley have gone to different parts of the Southeast, but on the other hand, high-major prospects like Mikey Williams and Jai Smith have come from other parts of the country to attend high school in the Tar Heel State.

Smith is originally from Syracuse, NY, but now attends Bull City Prep in Cary. He told Tar Heel Illustrated on Monday night that the move was an easy one to make.

"I'm originally from Syracuse, but North Carolina is like a second home to me," he said. "I have a lot of family from the Raleigh area. That's how I ended up from down here. I have a lot of family members down here; aunts, uncles, everybody really."

Smith made the adjustment well averaging 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists last season as a sophomore. He already holds an offer from Wake Forest, but he is beginning to hear from the other Atlantic Coast Conference schools inside the Triangle where he lives.

"Yes, and they're all starting to come now," he said. "Wake Forest, North Carolina State, Duke, North Carolina. I really like UNC a lot."