Many of the top high school players were on hand last week in Las Vegas for the Pangos All-American Camp. Along with the NBPA Top 100, Pangos is considered to be the best camp in America in terms of collecting top tier talent.

An example of that is Jazz Gardner. The seven-foot rising senior possesses the perimeter skill of a big modern-day playmaker, but he can also finish around the bucket and alter shots on the other end.