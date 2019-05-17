The moment Harrison Barnes informed the world he was going to play basketball at North Carolina was dramatic to UNC fans, something they still occasionally talk about.

Barnes made the announcement in 2009 on Skype, something many people had never heard of at the time, and he chose the Tar Heels over Duke. He was well known before arriving in Chapel Hill and remained so during his two seasons and since as a solid NBA player.

The Ames, IA, native struggled a bit early during his Carolina career but eventually got going and did more than enough there and afterward to earn this spot as Iowa’s representative.

As a freshman, Barnes was named ACC Rookie of the Year and second-team All-ACC in 2011 and as a sophomore he was first-team All-ACC. He was part of two UNC teams that won the ACC regular season title each with 14-2 records and that also advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

The 2011 Tar Heels fell to Kentucky in the regional final in Newark, NJ, and the following year an injury-plagued UNC club lost to Kansas in the regional final in St. Louis.

Barnes and the Heels went 61-14 overall and 28-4 in his two seasons in Chapel Hill.