There is probably a very good chance you have never heard of Poca, West Virginia. The small town just outside of Huntington has right around 1,000 residents. The most well-known local may be a high school junior who is making a name for himself nationally and is putting his hometown on the map.

Issac McKneely is ranked No.94 in the 2022 class by Rivals. The 6-foot-4, 175 pound guard helped make Poca High School one of the top teams in the state last season with a 21-3 record behind his 22 point per game scoring average.

That reputation has extended beyond the state's borders with an impressive offer sheet consisting of programs from far and wide.

Cincinnati, Creighton, Davidson, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas State, Louisville, Maryland, NC State, Ohio State, Purdue, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Wake Forest, Xavier, and several mid-majors have issued invites.