No matter what happens in Isaac Traudt's basketball career or where he plays, he can say he received the first offer among high school players in the Hubert Davis tenure at North Carolina.

The 6-foot-9 junior has been on the radar for several months, but things never progressed further than phone calls and texts with assistant coaches. One Davis was hired, it took less that two weeks for the new Tar Heels' head coach to go all in with an offer.