With the uncertainty around 2020, there is one common denominator in the world of college basketball recruiting: The top programs are getting involved with those players who are blowing up despite not having seen them play in person.

There are several names nationally on this front. Include Isaac Traudt near the top of the list. The 6-foot-9, 210-pound forward out of Grand Island, NE, is currently ranked No. 61 in the 2022 class according to Rivals, but that may be as low as it will ever be.

"Traudt is lean and still needs to get stronger, but he sure fits the direction that college basketball is headed. He's a skilled combo forward that shoots with range and handles the ball deftly. Because of that he can play as either a big wing or as a skilled face-up forward, " is how Rivals summarized him over the summer.

Traudt's recruitment belies a player who is closing in on elite status. He currently holds offers from Creighton, Georgetown, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Louisville, Marquette, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Purdue, Stanford, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, Wyoming and several mid-majors.

Traudt recently had a late night conversation with Tar Heel Illustrated two days after hearing from the North Carolina coaching staff for the first time.