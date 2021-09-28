Hubert Davis is looking for an elite point guard in the 2023 class. He had already offered a pair of 5-stars in Robert Dillingham and Simeon Wilcher. He followed that up late last week with two more offers to Isaiah Collier and London Johnson.

Collier has already built quite the reputation for himself despite having yet to play a game in his junior season. The 17th ranked player in his class played a huge role in Wheeler High winning the 2020-21 Georgia State 6A Championship. He averaged 13 points, 8.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds.