{{ timeAgo('2019-03-12 00:33:12 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Isaiah Todd Goes In-Depth About Weekend Visit

The big-time 2020 prospect took in UNC's win over Duke and tells THI how his visit went.
Jenna Miller, THI
Clint Jackson • TarHeelIllustrated.com
TarHeelIllustrated.com

Plenty of big-time basketball recruits were on hand this past weekend in Chapel Hill. One of the most talented is 6-foot-10 junior Isaiah Todd, who holds a North Carolina scholarship offer. The ver...

