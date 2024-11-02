Isiah Denis Joins Derek Dixon as UNC's Second Commit

Advertisement

in other news

THI Podcast: The Basketball Show | Season Preview

THI Podcast: The Basketball Show | Season Preview

Monday night marks the start of North Carolina’s basketball season, one that includes six new scholarship Tar Heels,

Video content
 • THI Staff
Criswell's Comfort on the Sideline and Field Key to His Growth

Criswell's Comfort on the Sideline and Field Key to His Growth

CHAPEL HILL – As each week passes and North Carolina plays another football game, quarterback Jacolby Criswell gets

 • Andrew Jones
Daily Drop: Most Versatile UNC Team?

Daily Drop: Most Versatile UNC Team?

Monday night marks the start of North Carolina’s basketball season, one that includes six new scholarship Tar Heels,

Video content
 • THI Staff
UNC Will Sell Alcohol at Basketball Games This Season

UNC Will Sell Alcohol at Basketball Games This Season

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - Following five years of successful sales at its outdoor sports venues, Carolina Athletics will

 • UNC Athletics & Communications
5 Keys for UNC to Beat FSU

5 Keys for UNC to Beat FSU

5 Keys for UNC to Beat FSU Coming off its best performance of the season, North Carolina is again on the road Saturday

Premium content
 • Andrew Jones

in other news

THI Podcast: The Basketball Show | Season Preview

THI Podcast: The Basketball Show | Season Preview

Monday night marks the start of North Carolina’s basketball season, one that includes six new scholarship Tar Heels,

Video content
 • THI Staff
Criswell's Comfort on the Sideline and Field Key to His Growth

Criswell's Comfort on the Sideline and Field Key to His Growth

CHAPEL HILL – As each week passes and North Carolina plays another football game, quarterback Jacolby Criswell gets

 • Andrew Jones
Daily Drop: Most Versatile UNC Team?

Daily Drop: Most Versatile UNC Team?

Monday night marks the start of North Carolina’s basketball season, one that includes six new scholarship Tar Heels,

Video content
 • THI Staff
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Nov 2, 2024
Isiah Denis Joins Derek Dixon as UNC's Second Commit
David Sisk  •  TarHeelIllustrated
Staff Writer
Isaiah Denis (Photo by https://twitter.com)
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
North Carolina
2025Commitment List
Updated:
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement