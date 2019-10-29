CHAPEL HILL - Last December, North Carolina guard Brandon Robinson’s confidence was at an all-time low. The then-junior was coming off the bench, averaging less than nine minutes, 3.3 points and 1.2 rebounds through UNC’s first 11 games. As a new calendar year approached, the Douglasville, GA, native headed back to his hometown for Christmas break, hoping to return to Chapel Hill with a renewed sense of self confidence. Back home, Robinson’s family was in his ear, reminding him of how much they still believed in him and how they knew things would turn around if he continued to push. His peers were there for him, too. They had seen how productive the slender wing was when he was confident and playing with a clear mind. And just like his family, they encouraged him to stay positive. Robinson listened. “After Christmas, things started to click for me,” Robinson said. “My teammates came to me and were like, ‘Man, be that confident player we know you are and be that player that you are when we play pickup and just go out there and show people you can play.’” Through the Tar Heels’ final 25 games, Robinson’s playing time and production increased, averaging 13 minutes, 3.4 points and 1.7 rebounds. He also started to develop a knack for making plays, most notably hitting a career-high three 3-pointers in a 75-69 win over Notre Dame on Jan. 15.





Robinson knows his ability to shoot could be a weapon for the Tar Heels. (Jenna Miller, THI)

As a new season rapidly approaches, the highs and lows of the last are firmly in Robinson’s rearview. He’s now one of just three seniors on the team and the only one among the trio who has logged significant minutes at Carolina.

Ready or not, Robinson has been thrust into a leadership role alongside junior forward Garrison Brooks. The pair even represented UNC at this year’s ACC Operation Basketball in Charlotte in October, an event in which the 6-foot-5, 173-pound guard never envisioned himself representing fabled UNC. “It’s kind of crazy because, if you would have asked me my freshman year if I’d be sitting here at media day, I would have said, ‘No, no way,’” Robinson said. “It’s just kind of crazy that I’m in a position now where I have to be the leader of the team. I’m just happy to be in this position and grateful for it.” For UNC Coach Roy Williams, Robinson has been one of the most consistent performers throughout preseason. And on a team with four true freshmen, two sophomores and two graduate transfers, his veteran guidance is needed more than ever. “So far, Garrison and B-Rob have been two of our best players,” Williams said. “They're two of our most experienced players. They're trying to drag the other guys along with them.” Stepping into a new role often means having to step out of one’s comfort zone. On the surface, Robinson’s not the most vocal person, but he isn’t necessarily trying to be, either. Instead, he’s choosing to lead by his actions hoping his teammates will follow suit. “Leading by example, trying to get guys to come with me in the weight room and get extra work in, and get in before practice, after practice, getting extra work in with the coaches,” Robinson said. “So, just always preparing and just leading by example is my biggest thing.”

Robinson (left) prefer to lead by example. (Jenna Miller, THI)