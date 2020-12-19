CLEVELAND, OH – Christmas hasn’t yet arrived, but No. 22 North Carolina’s game versus Kentucky on Saturday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse carries significant importance to the Tar Heels.

It does for the Wildcats, too.

UK is off to its worst start in 20 years at 1-4 and riding a four-game losing streak that includes a 17-point pummeling by Georgia Tech. By any measure, Kentucky has not been good this season, which makes this a bit more of a must-win game for Carolina.