It's Georgia Tech Week

North Carolina hits the road for the second time this season next Saturday when the Tar Heels face Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a 7:30 PM kick.

Typically, the game would be at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Tech’s campus, but as part of a six-year deal Georgia Tech signed with AMB Sports + Entertainment to host one game each season at the new dome in Atlanta. This year’s game in the stadium the Atlanta Falcons call home is versus the Tar Heels.

The No. 21 Tar Heels (2-1, 1-1 ACC) are coming off a 59-39 victory over Virginia on Saturday night, an evening UNC racked up 699 total yards. The Yellow Jackets (1-2, 0-1 ACC) are coming off a 14-8 loss at Clemson in a game Tech outgained the Tigers 309-284.

Among Tech’s struggles versus Clemson were that it allowed four sacks and was 3-for-15 on third downs while allowing the Tigers to convert 9 of 15. The Jackets have been playing without starting quarterback Jeff Simms (shoulder), so in hos place Jordan Yates has run for 125 yards on 32 attempts (16-for-62 at Clemson).

Talented Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs has run for just 193 yards (4.6 average) has not yet rushed for a touchdown. Kyric McGowan 13 receptions for 205 yards and three scores.

Geoff Collins’ team is not very deep on the defensive side of the ball, as six defenders played every snap at Clemson.

Tech has allowed four sacks this season while picking up just three, but it has turned over the ball only twice (both fumbles) while forcing five.

For Carolina, it continues a five-game stretch in which it faces only ACC teams. Next week the Tar Heels take on 2-1 Duke before hosting 0-3 Florida State and 1-2 Miami. This is an opportunity for the Tar Heels to string together some wins while improving all areas that have been a problem so far.

Georgia Tech is averaging 24.7 points per game while allowing 17.7. In addition to the loss at Clemson, the Yellow Jackets have also lost at home to Northern Illinois and defeated Kennesaw State.

The game will air on the ACC Network.