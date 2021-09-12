It's Virginia Week
North Carolina dives right back into ACC play this Saturday and will stay there until the end of October, as Virginia visits Kenan Stadium for a clash under the lights.
With the Tar Heels 0-1 in conference play, this is a must-win game if they are going to seriously challenge for the Coastal Division championship, which is their stated mission. And it won’t be easy.
The Cavaliers venture to Chapel Hill sitting at 2-0 having outscored William & Mary and Illinois by a combined score of 85-14. They have allowed an average of 260 total yards per game and a third-down conversion rate of 29 percent (9-for-31).
In Saturday’s 42-14 rout of Illinois, Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong completed 27 of 36 pass attempts for 405 yards, five touchdowns, and an interception. He also ran five times for 31 yards.
UVA is not ranked, but the Wahoos are receiving votes in the Coaches’ poll.
UNC, which is ranked No. 21 in the AP poll and No. 19 in the Coaches’ poll this week, is 1-1 after demolishing Georgia State, 59-17, on Saturday night at Kenan Stadium. Junior quarterback Sam Howell passed for 352 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 104 yards and two more scores, including a 62-yarder in the third quarter. He became just the second Tar Heel to ever pass for 300-plus yards and run for 100-plus yards in the same game, tying Marquise Williams, who did it in a 2014 loss at Notre Dame.
Carolina has allowed fewer than 300 yards in both of its contests, which includes a 17-10 loss at Virginia Tech in the opener. The Hokies are ranked 15th in both major polls this week.
This will be the 126th renewal of the South’s Oldest Rivalry. The schools first met on the gridiron in 1892 when UVA earned a 30-18 victory. It is tied with Auburn-Georgia as the second most played rivalry among Power 5 programs, behind Wisconsin and Minnesota.
UNC leads the all-time series 64-58-4, but the Cavaliers have won four consecutive games versus the Tar Heels, including a 44-41 decision last fall in Charlottesville. Virginia also won 38-31 in Chapel Hill in 2019, bringing Mack Brown’s record to 3-9 versus UVA as Carolina’s head coach. He was 3-7 during his first stint at UNC.
Among Carolina’s most significant challenges this week will be preparing to face one of the best-coached teams in the ACC. Virginia is regarded one of the top programs in the conference in scouting opponents, and the Wahoos might also be the most physical team on the Tar Heels’ schedule.
So improved play from UNC’s offensive line is paramount of the Heels are to notch a victory.
The game kicks at 7:30 PM and will air on the ACC Network.