It's Virginia Week

North Carolina dives right back into ACC play this Saturday and will stay there until the end of October, as Virginia visits Kenan Stadium for a clash under the lights.

With the Tar Heels 0-1 in conference play, this is a must-win game if they are going to seriously challenge for the Coastal Division championship, which is their stated mission. And it won’t be easy.

The Cavaliers venture to Chapel Hill sitting at 2-0 having outscored William & Mary and Illinois by a combined score of 85-14. They have allowed an average of 260 total yards per game and a third-down conversion rate of 29 percent (9-for-31).

In Saturday’s 42-14 rout of Illinois, Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong completed 27 of 36 pass attempts for 405 yards, five touchdowns, and an interception. He also ran five times for 31 yards.

UVA is not ranked, but the Wahoos are receiving votes in the Coaches’ poll.

UNC, which is ranked No. 21 in the AP poll and No. 19 in the Coaches’ poll this week, is 1-1 after demolishing Georgia State, 59-17, on Saturday night at Kenan Stadium. Junior quarterback Sam Howell passed for 352 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 104 yards and two more scores, including a 62-yarder in the third quarter. He became just the second Tar Heel to ever pass for 300-plus yards and run for 100-plus yards in the same game, tying Marquise Williams, who did it in a 2014 loss at Notre Dame.