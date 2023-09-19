Jackson Keith was part of a busy recruiting Saturday for the North Carolina Basketball program. The Tar Heels took advantage of a home football weekend by hosting unofficial visits from Keith, Cole Cloer, and Latrell Allmond.

Although he doesn't have a UNC offer yet, it is not a surprise that Keith was in Chapel Hill Saturday. The 4-star wing from Durham has been on the coaching staff's radar for a good while. Assistant coach Jeff Lebo has attended Keith's games and practices for the better part of a year. They have also been in consistent contact since coaches could begin directly reaching out to rising juniors this past June. Lebo also came in to see Keith on Tuesday afternoon at Southern Durham High School.

Rivals describes the nation's 38th-ranked junior as, "A strong agile, wing that does most of his damage by getting downhill, but is developing his skill set quickly. He plays with a high motor and is active at both ends of the floor. Keith finishes well around the basket and gets to the free throw line at a high clip because he invites contact and never shies away from it. He's a player that will be in the top 35 in a loaded 2025 class."

Keith has offers from the likes of Florida State, Georgetown, Illinois, LSU, Mississippi State, North Carolina State, SMU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia. Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and most recently Villanova which came Tuesday.

Tar Heel Illustrated spoke with Keith later that night. We had a full discussion about the visit, and his courtship with the UNC program: