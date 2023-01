Sophomore unofficial visits by local talents cannot be overstated. The Tar Heels have gotten serious with in-state tenth graders in recent history, and the results have been positive so far.

Drake Powell attended several North Carolina games at the Dean Smith Center last season then committed to the Tar Heels later in the year. Jarin Stevenson made more than his fair share of games in 2021-22 as well, and most think UNC is on the short list if not at the top for the five-star from the Chapel Hill area.