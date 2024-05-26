When Jae’Lyn Withers arrived last summer as part of North Carolina’s incoming portal class, he brought with him 64 starts in 81 appearances, and having logged 1,841 minutes of court time while playing at Louisville.

He was experienced, yet still a bit raw. The Cardinals were really good when Withers got there, but had fallen part by the time he entered the transfer portal, which ended with him landing with the Tar Heels.

At 6-foot-9 and supremely athletic, Withers was a role player for the Tar Heels whose best and most consistent performances came late in the season. He figured things out, blended, and improved.