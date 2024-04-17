Jae’Lyn Withers’ best basketball came in the final month of the season in his first campaign playing at North Carolina.

The 6-foot-9 transfer from Louisville took some time finding a full comfort level on the court with the Tar Heels, but when he did, a vitally effective and important player emerged.

He played in all 37 games, starting three times, averaging 12.4 minutes per contest. Withers’ numbers: 4.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 21 total assists, 18 total blocks, and he shot 53.5% from the floor, including 20% (4-for-20) from the perimeter, plus he was 46-for-59 (78%) from the free throw line.

The thing about Withers’ season, however, is it should almost be partitioned: First phase feeling things out; second phase some struggles; third phase his game surfaced. In that last stretch, spanning the final seven games of the season, Withers averaged 6.1 rebounds per contest to go with 5.7 points.

He went for 16 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists in the first-round NCAA Tournament win over Wagner. Withers played his best hoops at the end of the season, and was most effective on the backboards.

“Just being relentless on the glass,” he said after the Wagner game. “I think me getting my hands on loose balls or maybe tapping to keep the ball alive, getting loose rebounds. Small stuff like that just keeps me in the game.”

Yet, his playing time in that stretch was only a minute above the season average. His production, however, was vastly different.