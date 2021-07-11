BIRMINGHAM, AL - It was back to the July live period grind this pastweek. Our travels began last Thursday at the Under Armour Association Session I in Emerson, GA. From there we watched the Adidas 3SSB event in Hoover, AL, Friday and Saturday.

We hung around Birmingham on Sunday for one reason and one reason only. Jalen Washington was playing downtown that morning at the Jefferson County Civic Center at The Platform tournament put on by Prep Hoops.

Washington sat out the team's fifth game of the weekend. Although we didn't get to see him in action the wait was worth it as he was happy to talk to us about becoming the newest Tar Heel.