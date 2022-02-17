Jalen Washington was among a big crowd of visitors to North Carolina last Saturday. The nation's 50th-ranked senior and UNC class of 2022 signee joined two other future Tar Heels, Seth Trimble and Tyler Nickel, in the Dean Smith Center to witness the 94-74 dismantling of Florida State. Drake Powell, a highly rated local prospect, was in attendance as well.

The 6-foot-9, 226-pound power forward has had to sit out out his senior season due to a knee injury he suffered in late July. But just because he has been out of sight doesn't mean he has been out of mind.

Seeing him in attendance brings natural questions on how his recovery is coming along, and how he sees himself fitting into the system of first year Head Coach, Hubert Davis.

He discussed that and more Wednesday night with Tar Heel Illustrated: