Jalen Washington Entering Transfer Portal

North Carolina junior forward Jalen Washington has entered the transfer portal.

His three-year UNC career comes to an end after he started 16 of 36 games for the Tar Heels averaging 15.9 minutes per contest this season.

Washington averaged 5.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and was second on the team with 30 blocked shots. Washington shot 82-for-138 (59.4%) from the floor, including 5-for-18 (27.8%) from the perimeter. He converted 37 of 58 free throw attempts.

The 6-foot-10 native of Gary, IN, arrived at UNC with a knee injury and barely played basketball his last two years of high school. He didn’t see action for a while as a freshman but eventually saw spot duty.

Washington had a role backing up Armando Bacot in 2023-24 and was efficient shooting 70.1% from the field and scoring 3.9 points in 8.3 minutes per outing. But in an extended role this season, getting multiple opportunities to corral the starting five spot, Washington’s inconsistency led to him coming off the bench over the final six weeks of the season.

He played 32 minutes in two NCAA Tournament games scoring 10 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. His high game on the season was 18 points with 6 rebounds in an overtime win at home over Boston College.

Washington was also instrumental in a win at Notre Dame (8 points, 6 rebounds, 4 blocks), and a week later at NC State (11 points, 12 rebounds, 2 blocks), which included him blocking a possible game-winning shot as the horn sounded.

His UNC career numbers: 93 games, 992 minutes, 392 points, 273 rebounds, 152-for-250 (60.8%) from the field, 13-for-40 (32.5%) from the perimeter, 28 assists, and 52 blocks.

He has one year of eligibility remaining.