CHAPEL HILL – Jalen Washington only logged considerable minutes in a handful of North Carolina’s games in his freshman season, but there were some significant performances in which he displayed some of his growing talents. After missing UNC’s first nine games slowing recovering from a major knee injury, Washington played in 20 games averaging 5.7 minutes, 2.2 points, and 1.4 rebounds per contest. He shot 45.7 percent from the floor, including missing all seven of his 3-point attempts. Here are his five best games from last season and what they might mean:



Virginia 65, UNC 58

Jan. 10, 2023 In Charlottesville, VA, after playing 20 minutes on the season to that point, Washington was pressed into extensive duty because Armando Bacot got hurt a minute into the game and did not return, and Pete Nance was out and did not play that night. Washington responded scoring 13 points on 5-for-11 shooting, plus 3-for-6 from the free throw line. He also grabbed six rebounds and blocked a shot. Washington’s performance allowed Carolina to stay in the game, even holding a lead with 14 minutes remaining. It was a spirited performance that clearly uplifted his teammates, and thus, the team.



UNC 80, Louisville 59

Jan. 14, 2023 In Louisville, Washington played 19 minutes, as the Tar Heels cruised to the win. Bacot’s minutes were limited because he was still feeling the effects of the ankle sprain, plus the Heels built a solid margin, so Hubert Davis rolled with Washington some. He finished the game with six points converting one of his two field goal attempts. He was 4-for-4 from the free throw line while also pulling down three rebounds and registering a steal. Washington showed more of the same from a few nights earlier, giving UNC a dimension it didn’t have, otherwise.



UNC 91, Clemson 71

Feb. 11, 2023 The Tar Heels were scorching hot from the perimeter in a must-win game versus Clemson, but Washington also had a couple of moments in the game, as well. He played eight minutes, his third highest total for a game last season, and closed the game with four points and a rebound. Washington was 2-for-4 from the floor, including a missed 3-point attempt. Other than the games at UVA and Louisville, he just didn’t play much, but there were other flashes in games that should encourage UNC fans.



UNC 81, Notre Dame 64

Jan. 7, 2023 Washington didn’t post big rebound numbers last season per the minutes he played, but he crashed the boards hard in a home win over the Fighting Irish in early January. In seven minutes of action, the fourth most he played in a game all season, Washington scored two points and snared three rebounds. He was 1-for-2 from the floor, but banged quite a bit during his stints in the game. It was a small sample size, but also encouraging.



UNC 100, The Citadel 67

Dec. 13, 2022 In his second game as a Tar Heel, Washington took advantage of his gifts versus the Bulldogs, scoring six points in six minutes. He was 2-for-4 from the field, with one of the buckets a turnaround jumper, plus he was 2-for-3 from the free throw line. Now, UNC didn’t need his production to win the game, but his play gave him confidence and drew a positive reaction from the crowd, as the fans had been waiting to see Washington get some burn.



What Does This Mean?