There are two ways to describe Jalen Washington’s sophomore season at North Carolina.

One, he was highly efficient on offense, producing points and rebounds in bunches given his playing time. The other, he struggled at times defensively and battling in the paint.

The 6-foot-10 forward from Indiana appeared in all 37 UNC games as a reserve. He averaged 8.4 minutes, 3.9 points, and 2.6 rebounds per game. Washington shot 70.1% from the floor, including 53.5% (8-for-15) from 3-point range. He was at just 64.3% (27-for-42) from the free throw line. Washington was second on the team with 21 blocked shots.

One aspect of Washington’s game that grew during the season was how he rolled to the rim better making himself available for layups and dunks. It was something he worked on a lot.



