North Carolina will host another important official visitor this weekend.

James Brown will be on campus. If that name is synonymous as "The Busiest Man in Show Business," this James Brown may be the busiest man on the recruiting trail.

The 6-foot-10 center from Chicago will be on this third of five official visits that all come within a six-week window. Brown has been to Michigan State and Missouri, respectively, on the past two weekends. He will follow up his trip to North Carolina with another to Duke that begins next Thursday. Brown will cap off his hectic schedule with a fifth and final official to Illinois on November 4.