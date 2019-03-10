TarHeelIllustrated.com

LaMareon James Discusses Commitment
LaMareon James, a class of 2020 athlete from Indian River High School in Chesapeake, VA, committed to North Carolina on Sunday following his unofficial visit earlier in the weekend.James (5-foot-10...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news