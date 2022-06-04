LOUISVILLE, KY - Last October, Jarin Stevenson was the first player in the 2024 class to gain an offer from the University of North Carolina.

Last weekend's EYBL session at the Kentucky Expo Center, was our first opportunity to see him live, and after doing so it is easy to see what appealed to Hubert Davis.

Forgive the romanticism, but Stevenson looked like the type of power forward that Roy Williams used to love. The 6-foot-9 rising junior was at his best over the five-game stretch from the high post area. He displayed soft touch on mid-range jumpers and even hit some floaters. He also has quick and educated feet, and can change directions with his dribble and slash to the rim. On the defensive end, he is lean enough to switch onto a perimeter and is strong and rugged enough to defend the five.