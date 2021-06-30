Class of 2023 offensive/defensive lineman Jamal Jarrett has had a busy summer so far. The 6-foot-5, 302-pounder has not only been on the camp circuit, but also has found a new school. Jarrett, who hails from Greensboro, NC, has officially transferred from Ben L. Smith High School to Grimsley High School.

The standout was one of approximately 75 campers invited to the Mack Brown Showtime Camp a few weeks ago, which concluded th camp season for the North Carolina staff.

THI caught up with Jarrett on Wednesday to get the latest on his recruitment and transfer: