It makes perfectly good sense that North Carolina would issue an offer during the month of September while the coaches are allowed to hit the road and watch prospects work out.

The question was to who would it come. That was answered Monday afternoon when Hubert Davis extended an offer to Jasper Johnson while visiting Link Academy in Branson, MO. Davis also got to see his committed center, James Brown. Oh yes, Link is also the home of Tar Heel freshman, Elliot Cadeau, who helped guide his team to the GEICO National Championship last season.

The 5-star point guard is originally from Lexington, Kentucky. His father, Dennis, was a high school All-American football player. He led the Southeastern Conference in tackles from his defensive end position in 2001 for Kentucky. He was drafted in the third round by the Arizona Cardinals in 2002.