Javion Butts is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound defensive back of Jones County High School in Gray, GA, that is gaining momentum on the national scale ahead of his signing for the next cycle.

The class of 2025 prospect earned a major offer from Tennessee in late December Mississippi State, South Florida, Kansas, Ole Miss, Kentucky, and Cincinnati of the Power 4 followed the Vols after the start of the new year.

But it was Mack Brown and North Carolina got out of the gate early with the area talent. The Tar Heels offered Butts all the way back last June, rewarding the prospect with his third Power 4 offer and first ACC opportunity after the Peach State prospect's standout performance at the Showcase Camp.

Since then, UNC has continued recruiting him hard, rolling out the red carpet for an unofficial visit in early Sept. In what was his first-ever experience at a big-time college football game, Butts witnessed the Tar Heels’ pull out a 40-34 overtime thriller over Appalachian State under the lights at Keenan Stadium.

Carolina followed up by inviting Butts back to campus last weekend, where he was able to get a closer look at the Kenan-Flagler Business School, where he would hope to eventually enroll if he ends up at Carolina.

Butts was at UNC this past weekend, including taking in the Tar Heels’ basketball game with Duke.

UNC and Georgia Tech are the top two schools for Butts, who spoke with us about his visit and recruitment. That conversation is below: