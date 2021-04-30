TarHeelIllustrated - Javonte Williams Drafted In 2nd Round By Denver

University of North Carolina running back Javonte Williams has been selected in the second round with the 35th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos.

Williams becomes the 241st Tar Heel chosen in the NFL Draft and the 39th running back. He is also the 23rd Carolina football player selected in the second round. Williams is the sixth Tar Heel chosen by the Denver Broncos as well.

“I'm so excited to be a Denver Bronco," said Williams. "Who would have thought that a kid from Wallace, N.C. would be drafted into the NFL? It's been a dream of mine, and now that it's a reality, I'm just soaking it all in. I want to thank God and everyone that supported me along the way; my family, Coach Fedora and his staff, Coach Brown, Coach G and the current staff at North Carolina. I also want to thank the running back room for helping me develop into the player I am now. I loved my time in Chapel Hill, but I'm ready to join the Broncos and get to work.”

“I'm so happy for Javonte," said Carolina head coach Mack Brown. "When we got here, he really hadn't played all that much, but he just kept getting better and better. He was one of the best running backs in the country the last two seasons, and it's clear that his skill set will transfer to the NFL. The Broncos got themselves a good one and I'm looking forward to following his career."

Williams rushed for 2,297 yards and scored 29 rushing touchdowns in 35 career games. His 6.3 yards per carry average is second in program history. Williams also excelled out of the backfield, hauling in 50 receptions for 539 yards and four receiving touchdowns.

As a junior in 2020, Williams was named Pro Football Focus ACC Player of the Year, AP All-America (second team), All-ACC Second Team and graded out as the best running back in the country according to PFF. He rushed for 1,140 yards, the sixth most in the country, and set single-season program records with 132 points and 22 total touchdowns, fourth most in the country. His 19 rushing TDs tied Tar Heel legend Don McCauley's program mark set in 1970. In his final collegiate game, Williams rushed for a career high 236 yards and scored three rushing touchdowns at No. 9 Miami.