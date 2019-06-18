Jayden Chalmers, a 2-star 2020 defensive back from Lee County High School in Sanford, NC, has committed to play football at North Carolina, he told THI on Tuesday evening.

Chalmers was at the Mack Brown Showtime Camp over the weekend at UNC and performed well enough he received an offer from the Tar Heels on Monday. It didn’t take long for him too pop for Brown’s program, as it’s been his dream school all along.

"I’m staying home because it’s important to me to play in front of my family and friends," Chalmers told THI. "I’m only 30 mins away from Chapel Hill...

"I grew up a Tar Heels fan and that’s my dream school."