Jayden Chalmers Commits
Jayden Chalmers, a 2-star 2020 defensive back from Lee County High School in Sanford, NC, has committed to play football at North Carolina, he told THI on Tuesday evening.
Chalmers was at the Mack Brown Showtime Camp over the weekend at UNC and performed well enough he received an offer from the Tar Heels on Monday. It didn’t take long for him too pop for Brown’s program, as it’s been his dream school all along.
"I’m staying home because it’s important to me to play in front of my family and friends," Chalmers told THI. "I’m only 30 mins away from Chapel Hill...
"I grew up a Tar Heels fan and that’s my dream school."
Committed 🐏🐏🐏 pic.twitter.com/BYkvZHDeII— JAYDEN CHALMERS ⚒ (@chalmers_jayden) June 18, 2019
Showtime only included prospects invited by UNC and most or all will eventually have offers from the Tar Heels. Chalmers said the competition was fun but he was comfortable facing other big-time athletes.
“They can be good, but when I line up against them, they not good to me,” he said.
Location isn’t the only reason Chalmers decided to be a Tar Heel. As he said, UNC has been his dream school, but the respect he has for Brown was a factor, too.
“Coach Brown is a legendary coach and I like how he got some of the staff out of retirement and they came back and coached,” Chalmers said. (Also) the coaching staff. I like how they are redoing everything.”
In addition to UNC, Chalmers has also been offered by East Carolina, Appalachian State, Air Force and Army among many others.
Chalmers is the 18th commitment for UNC in the class of 2020 and his commitment comes just a couple of days after Pilot Mountain, NC, athlete Jefferson Boaz pledged to become a Tar Heel on Saturday and 3-star West Virginia defensive end Sean Martin committed Monday evening.