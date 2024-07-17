Note: Full video of French’s interview is above, and a partial transcript is below.





CHAPEL HILL – When Tar Heel Illustrated spoke to Charleston French last month when he committed to play football at North Carolina, he said the reasons were simple: Comfort; he was welcomed; and UNC’s across-the-board tradition.

Now, French has had almost a month in Chapel Hill and is gaining comfort as a Tar Heels player, and getting acclimated to his teammates.

French met with some members of the media Monday inside the Kenan Football Center, and had some interesting things to say. But before our partial transcript, here are some notes about him:

*He’s from Amory, MS, which has a population of 6.476.

*He is a running back and attended Itawamba Community College in Fulton, MS.

*At 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds, h was a class of 2023 high school product and has three years of eligibility remaining.

*French ran the ball 180 times for 924 yards (5.1 average) and eight touchdowns last season in JC ball. He fumbled twice, losing one, and his per-game average was 102.7 yards in nine contests in which he played.

*He also caught eight passes for 46 yards.

*French was a full qualifier out of high school, but he went to JC to get experience and be seen by more FBS schools.

Here is a partial transcript of what he had to say:





Q: We were texting last month when you committed about Tyrane doing what you’re doing coming from JC, can you expand on how him as an example and how much that played into your decision?

FRENCH: “Having somebody from where I’m from, he went through the same process I’m going through now, and it was just a big help having him to sometime lean on.”

Q: One of the things he said that he had was a lot of hunger, and when you’re in JC you have to have that to stick it out. What is your hunger level, and was that something the staff saw in you and one of the reasons you came here?

FRENCH: “I think going to UCO have to have a certain grit about you. And I know I’m hungry, I know he’s hungry… I think that they seen that. I’m just ready to work.”

Q: It could be the offense, but what are some of the things that stood out to you about North Carolina?

FRENCH: “It looks great. Probably one of the best facilities in the country. It’s just a family. They make you feel like family here. The coaching staff is real down to earth. Coach Brown, he’s one of the best Hall of Fame coaches, and he’ll talk to you like you’re a regular person. It’s a crazy feeling.”

Q: You mentioned the facilities, what was it like coming in here and realizing this is where your football stuff is going to happen now?

FRENCH: “It’s a big difference going (from) JUCO (smiling). We had one of the best facilities in JUCO, but this place, it’s different (More smiles). And I feel like they have everything in place for you to excel and take your game to the next level. And I’m going to try to take advantage of it.”

Q: What can you bring this team?

FRENCH: “They’re going to have a hard worker, somebody who’s just for the team, winning.”

Q: Your stats were impressive out of high school. Were you recruited by some bigger programs out of high school? And why did you go to JUCO?

FRENCH: “Yes, they recruited me; the D1 schools around Mississippi. But I was underrecruited, they didn’t offer me.”

Q: Does that motivate you?

FRENCH: “I think about it all the time. During workouts, getting prepared for the season. I’ve got a chip on my shoulder.”

Q: With camp coming up soon, how was it getting acclimated to everything?

FRENCH: “The first week was kind of a little rough. But I went back home, trained a little bit myself, (and) I ran. I came back and I’ve been doing pretty good and I’ve been getting used to it.”

Q: What are the strengths of your game you bring to the running back room?

FRENCH: “I think I’m an every down back. I can do all-purpose. And I just want to contribute to the room as much as I can.”