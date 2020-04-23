Jeremiah Francis has confirmed to THI he is transferring from the North Carolina basketball program.

The 6-foot point guard from Pickerington, OH, told THI Thursday morning he is leaving UNC but had no further statement.

Francis played in 16 games for the Tar Heels, averaging 3.3 points and 1.6 assists in 13.6 minutes per outing. Francis shot just 22.7 percent from the floor, converting 15 of 66 field goal attempts, including 4-for-20 from 3-point range, which is 20 percent.

He sat out the last two years of his high school career dealing with knee injuries but expressed gratitude toward Roy Williams for sticking with him and not pulling the scholarship offer, especially since Francis committed before he was even injured.

“I took a long break, but I prepared my whole life to play college basketball,” Francis said, after UNC’s loss at Gonzaga. “This is what I dreamed of doing and Coach kept recruiting me even though through these injuries. I’m just doing my job, that’s what he tells me every day.”

Francis has three years of eligibility remaining.