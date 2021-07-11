Jeremiah Gemmel: A Coach In The Making And Much More

CHAPEL HILL – To best understand Jeremiah Gemmel’s importance to North Carolina’s football team, it is best look away from his stats.

Not that Gemmel does not produce numbers, he does in impressive fashion. But he provides so much more value to the Tar Heels than tackles, quarterback pressures, and forcing fumbles.

Gemmel is a coach on the field. He knows what every player on defense is supposed to do on each play, regardless of the offensive formation and the scheme the Heels are in on defense. Gemmel knows it all, so he regularly talks to teammates, not just with encouragement and during pre-snap cadences, there is more to what he offers them.

He sounds like a coach because he one day would like to be one.

“I would love to coach,” said Gemmel, who is 6-foot-1, 225 pounds, and hails from Newnan, GA. “If the NFL doesn’t work out or I don’t spend a long time in the league, I would love to come back and be around football. And I think being in this defense, we run everything, we run every front, we run every coverage, so I think I’m learning along the way.

“So, if I wanted to get into coaching, I think what I’m doing right now is definitely helping.”

Gemmel coaching makes sense to Mack Brown, a Hall of Famer himself, who knows a thing or two about the profession and what is required to succeed.

“Absolutely he could be,” Brown said. “He’s one of the smartest players on our team, especially with common sense and related to football. I would think probably (defensive coordinator) Jay (Bateman) and (linebackers coach) Tommy (Thigpen) will tell you, on our defense he’s the smartest about what we’re doing and how we’re doing it.”



