The fourth game for No. 1 North Carolina concludes a homestand to open the season, as the Tar Heels welcome James Madison ventures into the Smith Center for a Sunday matinee.

The Dukes come in at 4-0 with an average margin of victory at 48.5 points, which includes a 35-point win at Buffalo, a Mid-American Conference program that was 19-11 last year.

JMU is third in scoring offense averaging 105.2 points per contest. Eight Dukes average 6.5 points per game or more. In addition, the Dukes are shooting 54.1 percent from 3-point range, having converted 46-for-85 from beyond the arc.

UNC is 3-0 with its wins over UNCW, College of Charleston, and Gardner-Webb by only a combined 33 points.

The game tips at noon and will air on the ACC Network: