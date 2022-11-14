CHAPEL HILL – Puff Johnson could be available for North Carolina when the Tar Heels head out to Portland, OR, next week to play in the Phil Knight Invitational starting on Thanksgiving, UNC Coach Hubert Davis said Monday during a press conference at the Smith Center.

Johnson, a 6-foot-8 junior forward, has not played in UNC’s first two games, nor did he play in the team’s exhibition game in October. He has been out because of “soreness in his right knee,” UNC noted in an email to the media two weeks ago.

Johnson missed the final 15 games of his freshman season two years ago and was out for the first 15 games last season because of different injuries. He has now missed 32 games in his Carolina career due to injuries.

But Johnson may soon be in uniform for the Tar Heels.

“He practiced yesterday (Sunday) with limited reps,” Davis said. “Today, he has been given full-go in terms of being able to practice fully. And my anticipation is for him to practice this entire week and be ready to go when we go out to Portland next week.”

UNC plays three games in a four-day span at the PK Invitational, beginning November 24 versus the University of Portland.

Johnson played 249 minutes in 24 games averaging 10.4 minutes, 3.1 points, 2.0 rebounds, with 11 assists, seven steals, and four blocked shots last season. He converted 28 of 61 shots from the floor, which is 45.9 percent, including 6-for-26 (23.1 percent) from the perimeter.

Davis also updated freshman forward Jalen Washington’s progress, saying the 6-foot-9 Indiana native is making progress.

“Jalen is getting really close,” Davis said. “He’s been practicing with us. Last week was the first time that he could do full court activities in practice. And I think right after the games in Portland, it could be an opportunity for Jalen to be a full-go in terms of putting him out there during a game.”

Top-ranked UNC hosts Gardner-Webb on Tuesday night, James Madison on Sunday afternoon, and them embark on a stretch of five consecutive games away from home beginning with the tournament in Oregon. The other games on that trip are at Indiana and at Virginia Tech.