Johnson Healthy This Summer, Bacot, Washington Progressing

CHAPEL HILL – Puff Johnson is healthy, and his coach is quite excited. This is somewhat new terrain for Johnson, a 6-foot-8 wing from the Pittsburgh suburbs.

First, he didn’t have a typical offseason in 2020 because of COVID, and then last summer, Johnson was overcoming a toe injury that ended his first season at North Carolina in January before suffering a hip flexor, which further shelved his basketball activities.

But now, coming off an NCAA Tournament in which he played 67 minutes and twice scored 11 points in the Tar Heels’ six-game run to the national championship game, which it lost to Kansas, Johnson is healthy and doing everything he’d previously missed out on as a college basketball player.

“A lot has (previously) been like rehab, so this has been the first full summer that Puff can work out,” UNC Coach Hubert Davis said during his summer press conference inside the Smith Center last Wednesday. “And we can be out there on the floor in individual workouts and work on things, not from a rehab standpoint.”

Johnson missed the first 15 games last season, and since he gets the COVID year back, there was talk he might just take a redshirt to spend the year fully getting healthy and stronger. But he played well in stints upon his return, and he never looked back. Good thing for UNC, too. Anthony Harris was ruled unavailable by the school, and Dawson Garcia left for home before January came to an end. So Johnson was needed.

He played 249 minutes in 24 games averaging 10.4 minutes, 3.1 points, 2.0 rebounds, with 11 assists, seven steals, and four blocked shots. He converted 28 of 61 shots from the floor, which is 45.9 percent, including 6-for-26 (23.1 percent) from three-point range. He as 13-for-18 from the free throw line.