CHAPEL HILL - Cameron Johnson bounced back Wednesday night in a big way for North Carolina.

A week ago, Johnson finished with just five points in Carolina’s 17-point loss in Ann Arbor, converting only 2 of 7 shots from the floor. In Wednesday’s 97-69 victory over UNC-Wilmington on Wednesday at the Smith Center, Johnson was a very different player.

Johnson tied his season-high with 21 points against the visiting Seahawks. The Moon Township, Pa., native shot 50 percent from the floor and also pitched in five rebounds in 28 minutes of play.

The graduate transfer has now scored in double-figures in every game this season for the Tar Heels, aside from aforementioned loss. For Johnson, the bounce back was nothing more than assertively taking advantage of what UNCW’s defense was giving him.

“Yea, it was just opportunity,” Johnson said. “I tried to make some things happen for myself and I tried to make some things happen for my teammates.”

After the loss in Michigan, two of the most frustrated figures in the locker room were seniors Kenny Williams and Johnson. After the game, both guys really harped on the lack of toughness and energy their team showed in the Tar Heels second loss of the season.