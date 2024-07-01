CHAPEL HILL – No magnifying glass is needed to identify the chip squarely planted on Max Johnson’s broad shoulders.

It’s there in plain sight. Anyone can see it. And everyone should understand it.

Johnson is on his third college stop after arriving at North Carolina last December following his graduation from Texas A&M. LSU was his original landing. And it’s in Chapel Hill that Johnson is looking to show the football universe that he isn’t what some have come to believe.

He can excel every week regardless of the opponent and their defensive scheme. He can run a balanced spread-oriented offense with plenty of pro wrinkles in it. And that he is a complete quarterback, not just a game manager, a term at which Johnson scoffs.

“A lot of people would say that, but I’ve thrown for a lot of yards in the SEC, a lot of yards,” Johnson said, defending his QB honor. “I’ve played a lot of big-time games, thrown a lot of touchdowns. But I think I can make all the throws, make all the plays, and kind of take over a game as well.

“I’ve thrown for a lot of 300-yard games, one 400-yard game. But I think just being able to lead, honestly, is the most important thing. Whether that’s throwing for 80 yards and winning a game, I don’t think it matters how many yards you throw for, how many touchdowns you throw for, as long as you win the game, I think that’s honestly the biggest thing.”

Johnson started leading not long after arriving at UNC. He had to pick his spots initially. Crashing through the doors of the Kenan Football Center all rah-rah wouldn’t have worked, especially coming off the Drake Maye era.

Johnson had to feel things out, choose his moments of leadership, and simply add to it as he gained overall comfort. And, he had to grasp the Tar Heels’ offense while getting to know his teammates and fully becoming one himself.

This isn’t as easy as simply showing up and playing ball. It’s far more challenging than that.



