Johnson To Forego Final Year, Leaves UNC Football Program

Quiron Johnson, who arrived at North Carolina as a preferred walk-on but later earned a scholarship, announced Monday via Twitter he is foregoing his last year of eligibility and will no longer play football at UNC.

Johnson was a member of the Tar Heels’ class of 2018 and redshirted his first year in Chapel Hill. He played sparingly the following season before earning a spot in Carolina’s rotation in 2020, playing 268 snaps, mostly at guard.

Last fall, however, Johnson was UNC’s primary starter at center, as regular starter Brian Anderson dealt with injuries all season. The 6-foot-2, 310-pounder played 648 snaps earning PFF grades of 60 or above in eight contests. His high game was a 70.4 in a home win over Virginia last September.

“For the last couple of years, Chapel Hill has been my home where I have made relationships that will last a lifetime,” Johnson wrote in a tweet posted Monday morning. “I would first like to thank my family, friends, and coaches who have helped me along my journey and have helped me in reaching all of my goals.

“After great consideration, with my family and coaches, I have decided to forego my sixth year at UNC and pursue my future and career path. I would like to thank my teammates, coaches, and fans for making my time at UNC unforgettable. I am and always will be a Tar Heel.”

In his career, Johnson played 964 offensive snaps for the Tar Heels, while also getting on the field for 197 special teams plays in his career.

UNC brought in Miami transfer Corey Gaynor this past winter, also a sixth-year player along with Anderson, who chose to return for his final year of eligibility. New offensive line coach Jack Bicknell said in late June both players were only working at center, and with the emergence of senior William Barnes at guard, senior Ed Montilus taking command of the other guard spot, and a host of other players making moves on the depth chart, Johnson may have fallen on the depth chart some.

Johnson appeared in 35 games as a Tar Heel.