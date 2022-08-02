Johnuel "Boogie" Fland is a name with whom North Carolina fans are familiar. The 5-star point guard out of the Big Apple began hearing directly from the Tar Heel coaching staff as soon as they could start making direct contact in June.

Fland recently spoke with Rivals National Recruiting Director, Rob Cassidy. UNC was one of the handful of prospects that were mentioned. The rising junior mentioned a unique form of bonding that Fland and the Carolina Head Coach were sharing during phone calls.