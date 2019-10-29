Jonathan Adorno, a 3-star offensive tackle in the class of 2020 has flipped his commitment from N.C. State to North Carolina, he announced Tuesday night on Twitter.

At 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds, Adorno originally committed to the Wolfpack on June 11, but he visited UNC over the weekend and had such a positive experience he decided to decommit from State and commit to Mack Brown and the Tar Heels.

Adorno, who plays guard at Rolseville (NC) High School, has visited UNC multiple times, including twice last spring. The Heels offered him on March 27 after he was on hand for one of Carolina’s spring practices.