Jonathan Adorno Flips From N.C. State To UNC
Jonathan Adorno, a 3-star offensive tackle in the class of 2020 has flipped his commitment from N.C. State to North Carolina, he announced Tuesday night on Twitter.
At 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds, Adorno originally committed to the Wolfpack on June 11, but he visited UNC over the weekend and had such a positive experience he decided to decommit from State and commit to Mack Brown and the Tar Heels.
Adorno, who plays guard at Rolseville (NC) High School, has visited UNC multiple times, including twice last spring. The Heels offered him on March 27 after he was on hand for one of Carolina’s spring practices.
Adam Friedman described Adorno as a “road-grading” lineman.
Rolesville High School is only a few years old and was formed after state power Wake Forest-Rolesville split up. Adorno is the first Rolesville player to be named to the Shrine Bowl.
Adorno is listed as the No. 18 overall prospect in the state of North Carolina. He is the 26th member of the class of 2020 to commit to the Tar Heels.