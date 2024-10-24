Jones Discusses Honoring Craft, his Friend, Baller and Cereal

CHAPEL HILL – Few Tar Heels knew Tylee Craft better than J.J. Jones.

They were in the same position group at wide receiver, both hailed from South Carolina, squared off against each other in high school, shared summer activities, and became close friends at North Carolina.

So, when Craft’s health rapidly deteriorated the last few weeks of his life, Jones tried to spend as much time with his buddy as he could. After Craft went into Hospice, and the players knew the end was near, Jones stepped up to honor his teammate.

Fueled by emotion and wanting to do whatever he could, Jones and receivers coach Lonnie Galloway decided the senior from Myrtle Beach would swap out his number 5 jersey for Crafts’s number 13. But it was actually Craft’s jersey. His name on the back and everything.

Galloway sought clearance from Craft’s mother, September, but there was a stipulation. Jones had to score a touchdown wearing Tylee’s jersey. So he did.

“That’s probably my favorite memory (in) football ever, honestly,” Jones said Tuesday at the Kenan Football Center. “It’s because how close me and Tylee were and just being able to do that for him, it was something that I will always be grateful for and appreciative. It definitely was a special moment and that’s something I definitely will never forget.”

Most football players never score touchdowns but all of them put jerseys on over their shoulder pads and look at themselves in the mirror. Jones obviously did, and recalling what he felt seeing “13” on his chest evoked some emotion.

“It was actually pretty cool to see that 13 back out there,” he said. “He hasn’t really been able to put the jersey on for a while. Some of the young guys never got to see Tylee even put shoulder pads on. So, for me to be able to see that 13 and shoulder pads was nostalgic and, like I said, it was a blessing for me to be able to rep that number for him.”

After Jones scored the touchdown, he did a Superman motion in his celebration. That was for Tylee.



