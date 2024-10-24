Jones Discusses Honoring Craft, his Friend, Baller and Cereal

in other news
NOTE: Full video of J.J. Jones' Q&A session from Tuesday is posted below this story.,
CHAPEL HILL – Few Tar Heels knew Tylee Craft better than J.J. Jones.
They were in the same position group at wide receiver, both hailed from South Carolina, squared off against each other in high school, shared summer activities, and became close friends at North Carolina.
So, when Craft’s health rapidly deteriorated the last few weeks of his life, Jones tried to spend as much time with his buddy as he could. After Craft went into Hospice, and the players knew the end was near, Jones stepped up to honor his teammate.
Fueled by emotion and wanting to do whatever he could, Jones and receivers coach Lonnie Galloway decided the senior from Myrtle Beach would swap out his number 5 jersey for Crafts’s number 13. But it was actually Craft’s jersey. His name on the back and everything.
Galloway sought clearance from Craft’s mother, September, but there was a stipulation. Jones had to score a touchdown wearing Tylee’s jersey. So he did.
“That’s probably my favorite memory (in) football ever, honestly,” Jones said Tuesday at the Kenan Football Center. “It’s because how close me and Tylee were and just being able to do that for him, it was something that I will always be grateful for and appreciative. It definitely was a special moment and that’s something I definitely will never forget.”
Most football players never score touchdowns but all of them put jerseys on over their shoulder pads and look at themselves in the mirror. Jones obviously did, and recalling what he felt seeing “13” on his chest evoked some emotion.
“It was actually pretty cool to see that 13 back out there,” he said. “He hasn’t really been able to put the jersey on for a while. Some of the young guys never got to see Tylee even put shoulder pads on. So, for me to be able to see that 13 and shoulder pads was nostalgic and, like I said, it was a blessing for me to be able to rep that number for him.”
After Jones scored the touchdown, he did a Superman motion in his celebration. That was for Tylee.
“The first thing I thought of, I told myself any play I make it’s because of him,” Jones said. “I know he had my back and yeah.”
That’s when Jones had to stop for a second. He looked down, was clearly fighting back the emotion. It was another real moment in a program that has had many in recent weeks. But there was still some fun to come.
Jones, who is 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, and is second on the team with 21 receptions but leads the club with 364 yards, said had Craft not been saddled with a rare form of lung cancer, he would be the guy racking up stats.
“I think our (team) chaplain Mitch (Mason) says it best, ‘Cadillac,’” Jones replied when asked what kind of player Craft was before being diagnosed. “He referred to him as that. I remember testing over the summer, he had the highest vertical, he had the fastest 40, he had the best hands, (and) physically was the best receiver we had on the roster.
“I know heading into that spring in 2022, me and him were competing for the same spot on the outside. I knew how good of a player Tylee was. Who knows what the outcome would been, but he definitely would have been a key player for us because he definitely could have made a lot of plays.”
Jones said Craft was quiet until getting to know him, and then he was loud. Jones used to joke with his friend about being so loud. Jones also said Craft was “definitely a little diva, he was a little sassy.” He said it with a big smile.
The players were grateful Craft’s love of cereal circumvented the no-cereal rule at the training table. The sugar and contents were a no-no, but Craft needed it and loved it. Craft would buy his own cereal and bring it to the dining hall. So, eventually the training staff caved and offered it.
The players were quite pleased, Jones included.
“Ever since then, our nutritionists have given us cereal to eat, which I’m thankful for because now I get Cinnamon Toast Crunch,” Jone said
He’s not sure the nutritionists will keep cereal around now that Craft is gone, but he knows Craft’s legacy will continue in the program, and his life and friendship will stay with Jones forever.
