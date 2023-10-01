Jones' Game Moving Up A Healthy Notch
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina may have recently witnessed the emergence of a potential star in wide receiver J.J. Jones.
The Myrtle Beach native isn’t a complete stranger to on-field success. Last season, Jones made a solid contribution with 24 catches for 434 yards and two touchdowns. While those numbers are undeniably productive, the absence of expected number-one receiver Tez Walker this season has created need for one of UNC’s holdovers to step up consistently contribute.
Through the first four games, Jones has already showcased his potential with 16 catches and leading the team with 296 receiving yards. He has also been consistent, being the only UNC wide receiver this season with multiple catches in every game.
However, it was in Carolina's most recent clash against Pittsburgh that some may view as a breakout performance. Jones set career highs with six receptions and 117 receiving yards, oftentimes using his size advantage to shield the ball from defenders showcasing his remarkable body control that belies his substantial frame.
Combining Jones' skills with quarterback Drake Maye's accuracy, it's easy to see why the 6-foot-2, 210-pound Jones excels at making those toe-tapping sideline catches. Impressively, of Jones' receptions this season, nine have come on the outside. His ability to barely get a toe down inbounds while securing catches are the type of plays number one receivers make and UNC Coach Mack Brown has been impressed.
"Every time we would catch it and he'd be in by two inches, I was thinking 'they're gonna review it,' and then I'd look up there and he's in by about two inches," Brown said.
A lot of players at this level of football have the physical tools that it takes to be successful. Not every player, however, is able to learn how to make their physical gifts translate on Saturday, but in year three of his development in Chapel Hill, it appears Jones is meshing that together.
“Using my height, using my size,” Jones said. “There are a lot of smaller corners in college football, so me being six-three, it's easier for me to use my body to adjust to the back shoulder balls or the balls that are kind of high.
“But me using my wingspan and my physical tools is probably the best thing for me to use on the field. That's what makes me different from everybody else.”
Brown further emphasized the significance of Jones' unique skill set. He isn’t the speedster, but his large frame creates a bigger catch radius, giving him a different advantage.
“Height will make up for a little bit less speed because you've got a height differential on most cornerbacks,” Brown said. “He's got that advantage. He can jump, he can catch, he's got great timing, he's got tremendous hands."
Indeed, having reliable hands is arguably the most critical trait of a number one receiver. According to PFF, Jones boasts an impressive catch grade of 84.7, a considerable improvement from his previous seasons, where he graded out at 41.7 and 49.8. So far this season, Jones has caught 16 of his 20 targets, showcasing his reliability as a go-to receiver for the Tar Heels.
“I think my confidence has gotten way better from last year,” Jones said. “That was me just putting in the work in the off season and trying to help the team any way I can.”
So far, Jones has displayed heightened skills and a more veteran’s knowledge on the field, and it’s showing in him getting more targets in the offense. And with UNC’s schedule getting tougher with mostly ACC play left, his emergence as a formidable receiver couldn't have come at a better time.