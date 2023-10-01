CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina may have recently witnessed the emergence of a potential star in wide receiver J.J. Jones. The Myrtle Beach native isn’t a complete stranger to on-field success. Last season, Jones made a solid contribution with 24 catches for 434 yards and two touchdowns. While those numbers are undeniably productive, the absence of expected number-one receiver Tez Walker this season has created need for one of UNC’s holdovers to step up consistently contribute. Through the first four games, Jones has already showcased his potential with 16 catches and leading the team with 296 receiving yards. He has also been consistent, being the only UNC wide receiver this season with multiple catches in every game.

However, it was in Carolina's most recent clash against Pittsburgh that some may view as a breakout performance. Jones set career highs with six receptions and 117 receiving yards, oftentimes using his size advantage to shield the ball from defenders showcasing his remarkable body control that belies his substantial frame. Combining Jones' skills with quarterback Drake Maye's accuracy, it's easy to see why the 6-foot-2, 210-pound Jones excels at making those toe-tapping sideline catches. Impressively, of Jones' receptions this season, nine have come on the outside. His ability to barely get a toe down inbounds while securing catches are the type of plays number one receivers make and UNC Coach Mack Brown has been impressed. "Every time we would catch it and he'd be in by two inches, I was thinking 'they're gonna review it,' and then I'd look up there and he's in by about two inches," Brown said. A lot of players at this level of football have the physical tools that it takes to be successful. Not every player, however, is able to learn how to make their physical gifts translate on Saturday, but in year three of his development in Chapel Hill, it appears Jones is meshing that together. “Using my height, using my size,” Jones said. “There are a lot of smaller corners in college football, so me being six-three, it's easier for me to use my body to adjust to the back shoulder balls or the balls that are kind of high.

UNC WR J.J. Jones had career highs of six receptions for 117 yards in a win last week at Pittsburgh. (USA Today)