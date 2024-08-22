CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Cornerbacks Coach Jason Jones met with the media following practice earlier this week to discuss his position group and its connection with the rest of the defense and approach under new coordinator Geoff Collins.

The Tar Heels open the season August 29 at Minnesota, so what kind of group will Jones take to Minneapolis?

Above is video of his Q&A session, and below are some notes and quotes from what he had to say:





*Jones believed he can go four deep at cornerback, though the starters, Alijah Huzzie and Marcus Allen, are major talents that likely won’t come off the field much.

*Regarding Huzzie, who played star last season in place of DeAndre Boykins, who missed the season with an injury, Jones said:

“He’s back at corner. He’s doing a great job just being a leader in the room. And every day, he comes to practice and works hard, he’s going a great job getting his hands up and his hands on balls. He’s doing a great job communicating in the back end.”

*Huzzie was perhaps the top corner at the FCS level at East Tennessee State before transferring to UNC, and he’s considered a legit NFL prospect. Jones is thrilled to have him at corner, a place he expects Huzzie will excel.

“One of the things he brings is he’s really smart and he’s savvy. When we recruit guys, we look for a certain skill set, the hips, the feet, the twitch, he’s football smart. He understands football, he understands backfield sets, he understands formations, he understands wide receivers alignments, like if the wide receiver two yards on the bottom of the number or two yards on top of the number, what kind of rout (he’s) going to get.

“That allows him to play ahead of the play. And also, he does a great job of communicating to if he’s working with the star on that play, or if it’s the strong safety or the free safety.”

*Allen started last season and played 931 snaps. He’s 11 pounds heavier – stronger – and says he’s ready for more physical play. Jones on Allen:

“He played a lot last year, and got thrown into it early (late freshman season) as a young player, and that really helped him. You can tell he’s more mature the way he approaches practice and the meetings and just changed his body in the offseason. So (Brian) Hess has done a great job with him.

“He had a great fall camp, and he’s doing a great job.”

*Allen said two weeks ago the added strength helps him in press coverage getting receivers off their landmark. Jones discussed what he’s seen from the bulkier junior.

“It’s been good. Last year he played at like 170, 175 (pounds), something like that, and with the wide receivers being outside now 6-3, 200 pounds, and at times at the top of the rout push off to create separation, and it would end up being a completion. The challenge in the offseason was to gain weight and put on lean muscle mass.

“So, now he’s added an extra 10 pounds but he’s faster and he’s stronger. That was the challenge, and he did a great job of getting with Amber (Rinestine-Ressa) our nutritionist, getting with Coach Hess and really changing his body.”

*The first reserve that will see time is junior college transfer Tyrane Stewart. He was outstanding at East Mississippi Community College last season and arrived at UNC in the winter. He had a good spring and a very good fall camp.

“We call him ‘Dooley,’ and he came in this spring and he’s been a great addition to the room. Quiet, doesn’t say a whole lot, shows up, competes, gritty, he’s tough, does a great job challenging the wide receivers outside.”

*Redshirt freshman Ty Adams also had a nice camp. Jones volunteered his name when discussing the key depth at the position.

“He redshirted for us last year and had a good spring, good fall camp, and so he’s been doing a good job.”



