Jones, Rucker Honored by ACC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference Football Players of the Week have been recognized following their standout performances in Week 9 of the 2024 college football season. The selections are determined by a vote of a select media panel. The following are this week’s honorees:

QUARTERBACK – Fernando Mendoza, Cal, QB, Miami, Florida

Mendoza completed 27-of-36 passes for a career-high 364 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions as the Golden Bears defeated Oregon State, 44-7. Mendoza finished the contest with a 178.3 passer rating which was the second-highest of his career. The quarterback was also credited with 15 yards receiving and a touchdown reception, becoming one of just six FBS quarterbacks to log a receiving touchdown this season.

RUNNING BACK – Damien Martinez, Miami, RB, Lewisville, Texas

Martinez recorded a season-high 148 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 15 attempts, averaging 9.9 yards per carry in Miami’s 36-14 win over Florida State. Martinez found the end zone for the fourth time in the last three contests and the seventh time over the last five games. The junior helped the Hurricanes total 230 yards on the ground, scoring on seven of their first eight possessions as they defeated their in-state rivals.

RECEIVER – J.J. Jones, North Carolina, WR, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Jones continues to improve midway through the 2024 season, hauling in five catches for a career-high 129 yards to record the first multi-score game of his career in North Carolina's 41-14 road win over Virginia. He gave the Tar Heels their first lead of the game on a 37-yard touchdown pass from Jacolby Criswell. Later in the contest, Jones tacked on a 31-yard catch and score from Criswell late in the second quarter to make it 24-6 at the halftime break.

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN – Luke Petitbon, Wake Forest, C, Annapolis, Maryland

Petitbon helped the Demon Deacons score 27 points in a road win over Stanford, as the offense totaled173 rushing yards, 245 passing yards and 23 first downs. Behind Petitbon, Wake Forest averaged 5.4 yards per play and allowed running back Demond Claiborne to log over 200 all-purpose yards for the first time in his career. The center graded out at 93 percent with three knockdowns and no sacks or pressures allowed in the ACC road win.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN – Kaimon Rucker, North Carolina, Rush, Hartwell, Georgia

After being named a semifinalist for the Jason Witten Man of the Year Award, Rucker was a key factor in North Carolina's 41-14 road win at Virginia. The graduate student finished the day with eight tackles, matching his career high, 3.5 tackles-for-loss, a career-best three sacks and the first interception of his career. His three sacks are tied for the third-most in a game by a Tar Heel player and he now has 20 career sacks, which is tied for seventh in program history. His interception was the first by a North Carolina defensive lineman since 2015. He now ranks eighth all-time at North Carolina with 36 career tackles-for-loss.

LINEBACKER – Rasheem Biles, Pitt, LB, Columbus, Ohio

Biles set the tone for Pitt’s 41-13 victory over Syracuse with a pick-six on the opening drive of the game. His 35-yard interception return for a touchdown would put Pitt in front for good while also adding a game-high 12 tackles. Biles also recorded a 15-yard sack and two quarterback hurries in the win. He helped lead the Panthers defense that limited Syracuse to just six rushing yards on 29 carries for the contest.

DEFENSIVE BACK – Isaac Nwokobia, SMU, S, Dallas, Texas

Nwokubia logged a career-high 13 tackles and helped limit Duke to zero points off of six SMU turnovers. In the Mustangs’ overtime win, the safety also recorded a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry to help SMU pick up its ninth straight road win.

SPECIALIST – Derek Morris, Cal, K, Franklin, Ohio

Morris tied the Cal single-game record by making five field goals as the Golden Bears defeated Oregon State. The Franklin, Ohio, native connected on attempts from 33, 46, 19, 25 and 38 yards.

ROOKIE – Isaac Brown, Louisville, RB, Homestead, Florida

Brown helped Louisville to a 31-27 victory over Boston College, logging a game-high 85 rushing yards on 18 carries. The freshman added two rushing touchdowns, bringing his season total to seven. Out of the backfield, Brown caught three passes for 17 yards. With 649 rushing yards this season, Brown moved into second place in Louisville history for rushing yards by a true freshman, trailing only Lamar Jackson who recorded 960 yards in 2015.