We at Tar Heel Illustrated were made aware a few weeks back that the North Carolina coaching staff was most likely finished with compiling its 2024-25 roster, but that an addition of an international big man would not be off the table if the opportunity presented itself.

That possibility may have presented itself in the name of Julius Halaifonua. The 7-foot, 290 pounder from New Zealand, who recently turned 18 years of age in May, but is still listed in the Class of 2025.

In a recent interview with Pro Insight, Halaifonua named North Carolina, Kentucky, Gonazaga, and Georgetown as the "biggest schools that have reached out." He has also taken official visits to Virginia Tech and Xavier. Sources with knowledge of the recruitment tell THI that Marquette is also one of the schools that has recruited the big man the longest along with Xavier.

“This tournament I’ve had a lot of interest, a lot of offers. I think that is testament to the hard work I’ve put in, but some of the biggest schools that have reached out: North Carolina, Kentucky, Gonzaga, and Georgetown. I think those four right now are the biggest recruiters, but I’ve got a lot of others. I’ve got to make a big decision, and do a lot of research in the next couple of weeks, " Halaifonua told Pro Insight.

That "tournament" was the NBA Academy Games in Atlanta last week which was a live period event. He participated with the NBA Global Academy team who went a perfect 6-0 to win the championship. Halaifonua scored 22 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in the title game.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony was in Atlanta and and called Halaifonua, "A terrific passer at 7'1 who is skilled in the post, in pick and roll, and even stretching the floor."

Halaifonua has a body of work with New Zealand's National Team in international FIBA play. He was a standout for two years with the nation's Youth squad. In 2022 he averaged 12.8 points and 9.5 rebounds in six games at the 2022 FIBA U16 Asian Championships. He also went for 12 points and 7.1 boards in the FIBA U17 World Cup.

Fast forward one summer, and he averaged 9.3 points, 5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in the FIBA U17 Oceania Championships. He also played one game earlier in the year at the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifier where he posted 4 points and 4 rebounds.

A 7-foot-1, 290-pound center should be a load, but he has actually trimmed down and changed his body when he responded to a question about the biggest improvements in his game from Pro Insight last week.

“Definitely my body I think. Just conditioning, being able to stay on the floor longer, and do what I can do. That’s definitely been the biggest change since last year, and because of that I can stay on the floor longer. I’m able to get up and down the floor a lot better. I think it was a lot of stuff in the weight gym. Cleaning up my diet, that definitely helped. I think the mix of those two definitely helped make my body better, and I think my mentality as well just getting out there and working, and pushing myself.”

Although there are different opinions of his height he measured out earlier in the year at Basketball Without Borders at 6-foot-11.5, along with 9'3.25 standing reach, and a 27.75-inch max vertical jump.

A trusted source told THI Wednesday afternoon that yes, the Tar Heels are "in communication" with Halaifonua, but it isn't clear if they will make the all-in type of push as some of the other programs on his list. There is also the issue of reclassification. He is currently listed as a Class of 2025 member, but a decision of equal importance will be if he does indeed decide to move up a year and go straight to a college campus in the next few days.

North Carolina currently has 11 scholarship roster spots filled. Adding quality post depth has been a concern to many in Tar Heel Nation with the loss of Armando Bacot. The center makeup stands at this moment as Jalen Washington (6-10, Junior), Zayden High (6-9, Sophomore), James Brown (6-9, Freshman), and Vanderbilt transfer, Ven-Allen Lubin (6-8, Junior) could slide from the power forward spot to the five as a last option.