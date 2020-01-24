News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-24 11:07:06 -0600') }} football Edit

Junior Day Visitor's List

UNC will host plenty of sought after football prospects this weekend in Chapel Hill.
UNC will host plenty of sought after football prospects this weekend in Chapel Hill. (Jenna Miller, THI)
THI Staff
THI Staff

North Carolina will hold its first Junior Day for the class of 2021 on Saturday as a throng of talented high school football prospects will be on hand in Chapel Hill.Among the things the players wi...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}