Junior Day Visitor's List
North Carolina will have a large contingent of recruits on campus this weekend for a junior day. Headlining the group will be class of 2023 quarterback Tad Hudson, who is the lone Tar Heel commit in the class.
Several highly-ranked players have confirmed to THI they will be visiting including 4-star in-state wide receiver Christian Hamilton of Hickory Ridge High in Harrisburg, NC.
NOTE: This list is fluid and names will be added as players confirm.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news