North Carolina will have a large contingent of recruits on campus this weekend for a junior day. Headlining the group will be class of 2023 quarterback Tad Hudson, who is the lone Tar Heel commit in the class.

Several highly-ranked players have confirmed to THI they will be visiting including 4-star in-state wide receiver Christian Hamilton of Hickory Ridge High in Harrisburg, NC.

NOTE: This list is fluid and names will be added as players confirm.